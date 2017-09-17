Home | Feature Stories | Nominate a hacker! | Golf Jokes | Hot Beer Cart Girls | Funny Golf Videos | Vacation Quote
Michelle WieCurrently, the United States owns both the Ryder and Solheim Cups. We believe the U.S. should now cancel both competitions, keep the cups and tell Europe to bite it. But we're slightly xenophobic that way. Nonetheless, America's brave women deserve respect for handling the pressure and holding serve in Illinois. Because not only did they achieve national glory, they finally managed to get Michelle Wie a win.

Certified Hackers:

Nominate a hacker!

Got a friend who sucks at golf? Don't let them toddle along in anonymity - it's time to give him the notoriety he so richly deserves! Send us your pal's name and hometown and tell us a bit about how badly he stinks up the links.

  • Scott Klink from New Albany, Ind. generally shoots over 100 and really ought to play golf with a Weed Wacker. He has a swing like Charles Barkley on his worst day, and if crap golf were a crime, he'd get the chair.

    (Nominated by Scott Burch)

  • Jim Wynn from Savannah, Ga. generally shoots over 120 and really ought to play golf with a Weed Wacker. He has a swing like a drunk Mexican clobbering a pinata and, gets an unplayable lie on the first tee.

    (Nominated by Brandon Hill)

  • Steve "Slicer Machunkin" from Reedsport, Ore. generally shoots over 100 and really ought to play golf with a rope and a kickstool. He has a swing like a drunk Mexican clobbering a pinata and, he's in a sand trap, cats try to bury him.

    (Nominated by Dustin Dibala)

  • Martin Holmes from St. Annes generally shoots around 100 and really ought to play golf with a blue dot over his face. He has a swing like someone being tasered and, he gets an unplayable lie on the first tee.

    (Nominated by Ian M.)

Video of the day

Our BadGolfer.com editors took time out of their busy schedule of drinking and golfing to make an intern scour the Web for these golf videos.

Be warned: Some clips contain language that is inappropriate for some users (the Scots especially - they talk dirtier than Tiger fu***ing Woods)!

Click here to see recent hacker videos. Got one we should see?


