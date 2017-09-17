We all love golf course rankings, but there's quite a bias involved, huh? Host a major championship and you're basically guaranteed a spot on the list. What about the average duffer who's more impressed with the beer list than the slope/rating - or prefers friendliness over the fine, imported lotion in the locker room? Where's our list, hackers? Answer: Right here.
Currently, the United States owns both the Ryder and Solheim Cups. We believe the U.S. should now cancel both competitions, keep the cups and tell Europe to bite it. But we're slightly xenophobic that way. Nonetheless, America's brave women deserve respect for handling the pressure and holding serve in Illinois. Because not only did they achieve national glory, they finally managed to get Michelle Wie a win.
A tradition in Carson City, Nev., the Divine 9 Road Trip is a party on wheels. Participants play nine courses - such as Genoa Lakes Golf Club and Dayton Valley Golf & Country Club - two holes each, all over the course of 11 hours - plus share laughs, stories and spirits along the way.
I've been slumming it out on cheap public courses my entire life. At one point, aren't I entitled as a lifelong golfer to finally enjoy the fruits of my suffering on a well conditioned, thoughtfully designed private course from one of the game's premier architects?
In 2009, the FedEx Cup is the last big event-ish-like thing-y that Tiger Woods can win, his final chance to save his season and possibly golf. If Steve Stricker wins, everything Tiger has accomplished in his career is for naught.
Like many of you out there, I have long been dazzled by the ability and charisma of Sergio Garcia. I fully bought into the idea that Sergio could be the next Seve Ballesteros and provide Tiger Woods with a generation-long challenge. And I, like many others, was terribly, terribly wrong.
Forget all the lessons you took from golf pros. Forget the straight left arm, proper posture, head still, full shoulder turn, pronate, supinate, belt buckle to target, complete follow through, right elbow in pocket and the zillion other things some guy charged you $40 a half hour to remember. There are only two lessons you'll need in order to be a good golfer.
Like it or not, folks, when it comes to golf, us old guys rule. The average age of an avid golfer is in the mid-50s, and 78 percent of that group is male. Here are the top 10 reasons why old timers love the game so damn much ...
Gentlemen, if you're thinking about golf while in the throws of passion with your lady, chances are you're probably well beyond the reaches of anything clinical psychology or modern prescriptions can help with. For those poor, poor souls, the United Kingdom's Mio Destino Lingerie has launched a new set of golf-themed lingerie.
George W. Bush doesn't have much longer to figure out his next career move after the Oval Office. BadGolfer.com columnist William K. Wolfrum has preliminary reports that Bush will take up golf course design, starting with a massive project in Saudi Arabia.
We all have good stories about bad golfers we've known, but if you want the great stories, go to a caddie. I was playing golf at Royal Links Golf Club in Las Vegas one time, where they pretty much force you to have a caddie. I was glad because the caddie, Mike Tousa, not only helped me lower my score, but told me some great stories.
Slow play is the pimple on the ass of golf. Everyone hates it, but they don't know how to get rid of it. It's a good thing golfers aren't armed, as it would prove too tempting to pick off the guy in the group in front as he retrieves his fifth ball out of the pond.
I have no problem with dating services. I tried one myself one time, and got lucky - she insisted on cleaning my kitchen before we went out. But meeting for the first time on a golf course strikes me as a bad idea.
While fantasy golf has become a game played by the masses, the golf fantasy of playing around during or after playing a round is like getting a happy ending after an awesome full-body massage.
When an autograph-hunting fan at the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic screamed, "Maury, you're why I'm here!" Povich laughed before anyone. "You're here to see Maury Povich," Povich smiled as he signed the woman's program. "Right."
Sure, the entire planet is facing an unprecedented financial crisis. And every other nation, or so it seems, is currently at war. But does any of that matter? Not a whit. Because President-elect Barack Obama occasionally plays golf. And this is what the American people want to know about.
Watch Jim McMahon play golf and it's 1985 all over again. Only the headband is replaced by bare feet - an unmistakable fashion statement that's every bit as disconcerting to the golfing powers-that-be as those headbands were to Pete Rozelle. And the beer is replaced by … another beer.
Whether he's performing, golfing or answering questions, there's a bit more to Kevin Nealon beneath the placid surface than you might expect. He will not pretend that comedians are athletes or forget Dan Quayle's dis' of Murphy Brown.
What many people don't know about Timberlake is how absolutely golf-obsessed he is. This ex-boy bander's a legitimate 6-handicap who plays almost religiously. Girlfriend Cameron Diaz had to take up golf to spend more time with him.
Ahmad Rashad is best known for athlete interviews that are not exactly hard-hitting, but meet the man pitching the softballs and you'd never think you were talking to the poster mic for sports-TV jokes. In an interview, the four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver is anything but soft in his opinions.
Got a friend who sucks at golf? Don't let them toddle along in anonymity - it's time to give him the notoriety he so richly deserves! Send us your pal's name and hometown and tell us a bit about how badly he stinks up the links.
