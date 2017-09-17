Spice up your raincheck with Mio Destino's new golf lingerie Gentlemen, if you're thinking about golf while in the throws of passion with your lady, chances are you're probably well beyond the reaches of anything clinical psychology or modern prescriptions can help with. For those poor, poor souls, the United Kingdom's Mio Destino Lingerie has launched a new set of golf-themed lingerie.

Report: George W. Bush to design golf course in Saudi Arabia George W. Bush doesn't have much longer to figure out his next career move after the Oval Office. BadGolfer.com columnist William K. Wolfrum has preliminary reports that Bush will take up golf course design, starting with a massive project in Saudi Arabia.

For truly bad golf stories, just ask your caddie We all have good stories about bad golfers we've known, but if you want the great stories, go to a caddie. I was playing golf at Royal Links Golf Club in Las Vegas one time, where they pretty much force you to have a caddie. I was glad because the caddie, Mike Tousa, not only helped me lower my score, but told me some great stories.

What can be done about slow play in golf (Or: Why golfers don't carry guns) Slow play is the pimple on the ass of golf. Everyone hates it, but they don't know how to get rid of it. It's a good thing golfers aren't armed, as it would prove too tempting to pick off the guy in the group in front as he retrieves his fifth ball out of the pond.

Golf and first dates: Singles often face a dating match made in hell I have no problem with dating services. I tried one myself one time, and got lucky - she insisted on cleaning my kitchen before we went out. But meeting for the first time on a golf course strikes me as a bad idea.

